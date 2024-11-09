Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 218,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 24,603 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 173,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

