Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.89 and last traded at $120.08, with a volume of 25193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.36.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,885,000 after buying an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.