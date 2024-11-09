Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.89 and last traded at $120.08, with a volume of 25193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.36.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,885,000 after buying an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
