Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

INUV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 1,593,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,458. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 46.09% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inuvo, Inc. by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495,657 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company's stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

