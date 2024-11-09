Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Down 3.5 %
INUV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 1,593,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,458. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 46.09% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
