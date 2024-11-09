InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Upgraded at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

IIPZF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

