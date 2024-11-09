International Seaways’ (INSW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INSW. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of INSW opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.06. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $51,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,175.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $51,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,175.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,039.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $738,920 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth $661,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 17.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 3.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in International Seaways by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

