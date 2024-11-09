International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $107.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Vertical Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.34. 3,112,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,248. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -17.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 847,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 656,820 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.5% during the second quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 1,146,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,133,000 after buying an additional 485,433 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 708,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,299,000 after buying an additional 293,760 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $19,945,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $22,399,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

