International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $213.00 and last traded at $213.09. Approximately 510,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,235,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $197.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 102,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,294,000 after buying an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

