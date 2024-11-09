Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFP. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

Get Interfor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Interfor

Interfor Price Performance

Shares of TSE IFP traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.27. 62,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,607. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.99. Interfor has a one year low of C$15.35 and a one year high of C$26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$991.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.54.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.17) by C($0.30). Interfor had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of C$771.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$774.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.