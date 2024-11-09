Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

INTC opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

