Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Get Intapp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTA

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. Intapp has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,252 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Baxter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,017 shares of company stock worth $12,156,222 in the last ninety days. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in Intapp by 29.8% in the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 71,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 91.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.