Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $11.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.
Installed Building Products Stock Down 3.3 %
NYSE IBP opened at $210.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.09 and a 200-day moving average of $225.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.95. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $121.83 and a 52 week high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.30.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
