Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $11.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE IBP opened at $210.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.09 and a 200-day moving average of $225.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.95. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $121.83 and a 52 week high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.13). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The business had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

