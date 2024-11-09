Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) insider Robert Duchscher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,977.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SunOpta Stock Performance

STKL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. 674,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.83. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.59.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Stories

