Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $427,262.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $427,262.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,550.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.1 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $192.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.81 and its 200 day moving average is $167.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.