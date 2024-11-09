Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells $150,330.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $150,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,187.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Franklin Electric stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $110.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $531.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.08 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth about $968,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,751,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,489,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 357.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

