Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells C$70,949.19 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,819.21, for a total value of C$70,949.19.

David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, David Lloyd Johnston acquired 9 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1,666.98 per share, with a total value of C$15,002.82.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

FFH stock opened at C$1,835.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,706.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,598.74. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1,171.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,890.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FFH. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cormark increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fairfax Financial

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.