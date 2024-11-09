Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells C$70,949.19 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,819.21, for a total value of C$70,949.19.
David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, David Lloyd Johnston acquired 9 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1,666.98 per share, with a total value of C$15,002.82.
Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.8 %
FFH stock opened at C$1,835.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,706.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,598.74. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1,171.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,890.36.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
