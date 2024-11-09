Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells 10,981 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Greg Washer sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $121,449.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greg Washer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $380,000.00.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

CPSS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.99. 32,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,167. The company has a current ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Stories

