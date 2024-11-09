Insider Buying: Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Purchases A$130,466.65 in Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White bought 96,499 shares of Coventry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$130,466.65 ($86,401.75).
Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 56,510 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$74,197.63 ($49,137.50).
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 17,404 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.32 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$22,973.28 ($15,214.09).
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 66,314 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$84,749.29 ($56,125.36).
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 161,836 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$209,739.46 ($138,900.30).
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 100,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$138,100.00 ($91,456.95).
- On Monday, August 26th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 540,001 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$716,581.33 ($474,557.17).
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 60,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.37 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$82,380.00 ($54,556.29).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64.
Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.
