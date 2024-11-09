Input Capital (CVE:INP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares traded.
Input Capital Stock Down 2.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$17.04 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00.
About Input Capital
Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Input Capital
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.