InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

InfuSystem Stock Up 6.4 %

InfuSystem stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 102,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,218. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that InfuSystem will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 605,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 68,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 11.4% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in InfuSystem by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

