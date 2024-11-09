Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 32.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 68.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,339,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,051,000 after buying an additional 9,923,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Infosys’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFY. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

