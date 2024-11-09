Information Services Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 112.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

III traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. 226,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,223. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

