Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 787,928 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 471,561 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDV shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -256.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.25 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 351.08% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Indivior during the third quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 722.9% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 123,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 108,435 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth $1,240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Indivior by 32.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter valued at about $3,224,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

