Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Cathal G. Phelan Sells 11,549 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 11,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $2,319,154.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,539.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $203.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 228.72 and a beta of 1.81. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $239.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.28.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $19,195,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $9,659,000.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

