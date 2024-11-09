Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

NYSE HY opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $43.98 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.00). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Articles

