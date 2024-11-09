HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 target price on shares of HUYA in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.80 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

HUYA stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. HUYA has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $750.52 million, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.62.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.35. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in HUYA by 162.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 106,182 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in HUYA by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 330,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter worth $5,197,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

