Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.79 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.37 ($0.10). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.79 ($0.10), with a volume of 15,350,438 shares trading hands.

Hurricane Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £155.02 million, a PE ratio of 194.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its licenses focused on the Rona Ridge; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick Crest.

