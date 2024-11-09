HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $626.00 to $690.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.96.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $656.56 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $535.45 and a 200 day moving average of $546.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2,432.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,948.12 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HubSpot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 516.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,307,000 after purchasing an additional 136,793 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 214,342.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after buying an additional 126,462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after buying an additional 113,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $44,234,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

