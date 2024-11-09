HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.96.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $12.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $656.68. 946,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,695. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,199.76, a PEG ratio of 7,506.16 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.99. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.