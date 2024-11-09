Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65 to $2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.39 billion to $7.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.670 EPS.
Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $113.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average is $88.92. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Howmet Aerospace Company Profile
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Howmet Aerospace
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.