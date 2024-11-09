Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $113.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HWM. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

HWM traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.67. 2,012,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.92. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $115.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,539,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,959,000 after buying an additional 3,158,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,358,000 after buying an additional 2,813,911 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 986.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,586,000 after buying an additional 2,449,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $148,996,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

