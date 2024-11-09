HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 11316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTBI. Raymond James downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $644.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

