Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $90,000 in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Modiv Industrial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Modiv Industrial by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Modiv Industrial by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the third quarter valued at $177,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Modiv Industrial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MDV opened at $16.76 on Friday. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.

Modiv Industrial Increases Dividend

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. Modiv Industrial had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Modiv Industrial, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a boost from Modiv Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,045.45%.

About Modiv Industrial

(Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.