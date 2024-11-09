Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after purchasing an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 94,079.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,410,000 after buying an additional 491,096 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,061,000 after acquiring an additional 474,653 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $669.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $771.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $889.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $633.85 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

