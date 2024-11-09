Hollencrest Capital Management Has $485,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 2,557.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.0% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $82.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.37. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $85.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2302 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

