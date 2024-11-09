Hollencrest Capital Management Has $44,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

