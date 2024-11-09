Hollencrest Capital Management Has $193,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $330.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.30, a P/E/G ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.12 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.66.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,143,350. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

