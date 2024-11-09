Hollencrest Capital Management Has $134,000 Position in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.36% of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:METU opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $37.06.
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1879 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.