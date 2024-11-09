Hollencrest Capital Management Has $134,000 Position in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.36% of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:METU opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $37.06.

Get Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1879 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.