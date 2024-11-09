Hollencrest Capital Management Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 1,600.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 321.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 467,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 356,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 77.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 857,603 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 11.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 323,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,394,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Price Performance

STKL opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $870.79 million, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.83. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $176.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SunOpta

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SunOpta news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,971 shares in the company, valued at $314,977.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunOpta Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.