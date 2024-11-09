Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 143.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 112,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Corning Stock Up 1.1 %

Corning stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 286.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 658.82%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.