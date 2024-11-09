Holistic Planning LLC Sells 243 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Holistic Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

IJK stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.85 and a 1-year high of $96.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

