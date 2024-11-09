Holistic Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Holistic Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 268,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 92,438 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 279,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 93,249 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

