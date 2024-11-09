Holistic Planning LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Holistic Planning LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in United Parcel Service by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE UPS opened at $132.49 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average is $135.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

