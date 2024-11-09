Holistic Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Holistic Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,572,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.59 and its 200 day moving average is $90.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

