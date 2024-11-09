Holistic Planning LLC Buys 489 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Holistic Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $130.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $130.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

