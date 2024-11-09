Holistic Planning LLC Acquires 98 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Holistic Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 223.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $289.90 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $205.56 and a 1 year high of $290.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.01. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.