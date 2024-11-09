Hims & Hers Health’s (HIMS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.9 %

HIMS opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,487.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,789.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,487.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 854,547 shares of company stock valued at $15,987,230. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,379,000 after purchasing an additional 136,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,108 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 273,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $8,232,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.