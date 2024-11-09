Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Announces Earnings Results

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.93 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Himax Technologies updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.093-0.110 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.09-0.11 EPS.

Shares of HIMX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

