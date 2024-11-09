High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

Shares of High Liner Foods stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.37. 49,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,428. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$10.15 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$400.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.88.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$298.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.86 million. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods will post 1.9858934 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

