Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,228.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,825,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,831,000 after buying an additional 8,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after buying an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after buying an additional 3,291,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $51,938,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $22.04 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

