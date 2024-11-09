Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.90 and traded as high as C$32.15. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$32.12, with a volume of 79,978 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.13. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of C$174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$159.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.640041 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

